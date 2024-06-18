Rs 5.17 lakh liquor being transported illegally seized in Palghar

Palghar, Jun 18 (PTI) Police have seized a stock of liquor valued at Rs 5.17 lakh which was being transported illegally in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

As the model code of conduct is in place for the June 26 polls to four Maharashtra legislative council seats, police patrolling has been stepped up in the district, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told reporters on Monday.

During an 'All Out Operation', the Wada police got a tip that some persons were smuggling and illegally transporting liquor, he said.

Accordingly, the police on Sunday carried out checking and found a tempo parked near a plastics company at Hamrapur Phata on Wada-Manor road with no one around.

The tempo was carrying boxes of liquor of various brands, the official said, adding some persons had abandoned the vehicle and fled.

The liquor and the vehicle were later seized, he said.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act for illegally transporting the liquor, the police added. PTI COR GK