Rs 5.5 lakh looted by armed men from Gramin Bank branch in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Mar 22 (PTI) Three armed men looted Rs 5.5 lakh from a Gramin Bank branch in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan told PTI that the incident took place soon after the bank opened around 10 am. The branch is located at Padwa village under Patan police station area, around 185km from Ranchi.

According to the SP, three armed men reached the bank on a motorcycle. "Two men entered the bank with weapons, while the third was waiting near the motorcycle. Threatening bank employees with pistols, the two criminals confined the staff in the bank's bathroom and then they fled with the cash," she said.

The SP said after the robbers left, the employees raised an alarm following which people from nearby areas came and freed them.

"Investigation has been started. The criminals will be nabbed soon," Ramesan said.

She added that CCTV camera footage of the bank and nearby areas are being scanned to locate the criminals.