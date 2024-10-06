Rs 5,600-cr drug seizure case: Delhi Police recovers cocaine worth Rs 10 cr from Amritsar

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) An investigation into a Rs 5,620-crore drug seizure, one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the national capital, led the Delhi Police Special Cell to the recovery of cocaine worth Rs 10 crore from Punjab's Amritsar.

Earlier in the day, the police said they had arrested a person in connection with the new seizure. However, sources later clarified no fresh arrests were made today and that raids are being conducted across the country based on information revealed by those already arrested.

On October 2, the Special Cell seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore.

Along with the seizure, Delhi residents Tushar Goyal (40), Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai were arrested the same day.

A day after the city’s biggest-ever drug haul, Jitender Gill alias Jassi, an Indian-origin UK resident, was nabbed near Amritsar airport while he was intending flee the country.

According to the police source, a raid was conducted in a village in Amritsar today after getting inputs from Jassi during interrogation.

"We are conducting multiple raids across the country based on inputs we are getting from the arrested accused," the source said.

During the Amritsar cocaine seizure, a Toyota Fortuner car was also recovered, they said.

The police said Jassi had come to India to supervise the drug cartel's operations in the country but was planning to escape after the arrest of the four members.

Delhi Police on Friday also issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Indian-origin Dubai-based businessman Virender Basoya, who is suspected to be involved in the Rs 5,620 crore drug cartel.

He was allegedly running the racket with the help of Goyal and Jassi.

A senior police officer, who is privy to the investigations, said that LOC against Basoya stated that the police are trying to nab the other co-accused into the drug syndicate. PTI BM NB NB