Rs 5.85 Cr cash, alcohol worth Rs 21.48 Cr seized in run-up to LS polls in K'taka

Bengaluru, Mar 20 (PTI) The Election Commission on Wednesday said Rs 5.85 crore cash and alcohol worth Rs 21.48 crore have been seized in Karnataka since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for its 28 constituencies.

According to EC officials, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 5.85 crore cash, Rs 5.87 lakh freebies, 6.84 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 21.48 crore, 24.3 kg narcotic substances worth over Rs 15 lakh and precious metals valued at over Rs 27 crore.

They have also registered 205 FIRs with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies while 47,868 arms have been deposited, 827 arms were impounded, eight arms licences have been cancelled, 2,173 cases were booked under preventive sections of CrPC, out of which 2,725 persons were bounded over.

The Excise Department has booked 249 heinous cases, 206 cases for breach of licence conditions, 13 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 822 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 156 different types of vehicles have been seized.

In a statement, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said that Vijayapura Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station Team has seized Rs 2,93,50,000 cash in Bijapur Parliamentary constituency, Vijayapura taluk and district.

The SST team has seized Rs 32,92,500 cash in Siraguppa Taluk, Bellary Parliamentary constituency, Bellary district.

Another Rs 50,00,000 cash was seized by the static surveillance team in Bannikoppa Checkpost, Yelaburga Taluk, Koppal Parliamentary constituency, Koppal district.

"Out of the 1,740 calls received through voter helpline, 1,737 people have sought information, one has given feedback and three have registered complaints." "Cumulatively 1,740 calls have been disposed of. In addition, 6,943 complaints have been registered by the citizens on NGSP (National Grievances Service Portal), out of which, 6,368 complaints have been disposed of," the statement added. PTI AMP SS