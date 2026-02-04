Rs 585 cr upgradation of tunnel ventilation, environment control system begins in Metro Rly

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) A Rs 585 crore project for upgradation of the tunnel ventilation system and environment control system of Kolkata Metro Railway's Blue Line stations commenced on Wednesday, an official said here.

The work, which commenced at the Noapara carshed in the presence of the Metro Railway general manager Subhransu S Mishra, will add to passenger comfort and safety in the Blue Line, the arterial north-south connector between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas stations.

"This work, covering 15 underground stations of the blue line and being executed at a cost of Rs 585 crore, will be completed in four years," the Metro Railway official said in a statement.

It will bring in changes from traditional ‘water cool’ chiller to ‘air cool’ chiller, thereby helping preserve water and the environment, he said.

"Once implemented, Metro Railway will be able to save 18 crore litres of groundwater consumption annually," the official said.

The 41-year-old tunnel ventilation system is also being upgraded, which was in operation as tunnels were cooled, as the earlier rakes were non-air-conditioned.

But, with only air conditioned rakes operating at present in the city's oldest metro line, it provides the opportunity to shift to the state-of-the-art tunnel ventilation system.

"The new systems will ensure improved fire safety and save Rs 21 crore annual electricity bill, as well as reduce carbon footprint by 23,000 metric tonnes annually," he added. PTI AMR NN