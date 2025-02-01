Rs 5,915-Cr allocation for Ministry of DoNER

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated Rs 5,915 crore for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), which is a significant 47-per cent hike over the ongoing fiscal's allocation.

The budget 2024-25 had allocated Rs 4,006 crore for the Ministry of DoNER.

Officials said other initiatives that will indirectly benefit the northeastern region include expansion to 120 new destinations, including enhanced connectivity for the region, under the UDAN -- the regional connectivity scheme.

There will be a focus on smaller airports and helipads in hilly and remote districts to boost regional air travel, with a target to carry four crore passengers in the next 10 years.

The additional 0.5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) borrowing will allow the states to implement electricity distribution and augment intra-state transmission, and it is expected to improve energy availability and reliability in the northeast, the officials said.

For "aatmanirbharta" (self-reliance) in urea production, the government has reopened three dormant urea plants in the eastern region. To further augment the urea supply, a plant with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons will be set up at Assam's Namrup.

This will lead to enhanced availability of urea and fertilisers for increasing agricultural productivity in the northeast.

Under the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana, 100 agri-districts have been covered, including some from the northeast.

For the development of tourism in the northeast, a special focus has been given on Buddhist tourism circuits in the region.

Support will be given to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the northeast to integrate with global supply chains, besides modernisation of land records and infrastructure planning using geospatial technology. This will potentially benefit urban planning and rural connectivity in the northeast, the officials said. PTI ACB RC