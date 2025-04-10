Rs 59.85 lakh in gold, silver stolen from Nashik house

Nashik, Apr 10 (PTI) Gold, silver and cash cumulatively valued at Rs 59.85 lakh were stolen from a house in Nashik, a police official said on Thursday.

The owner of the house in Tidke Colony had gone to Mumbai along with his family on Saturday and found out about the theft when he returned on Tuesday, the Mumbai Naka police station official said.

"He found the house lock broken and the cupboards ransacked. A total of 682 grams of gold, 300 milligrams of silver and Rs 5000 cash were stolen. The total value stands at Rs 59.85 lakh. Attempts are on to nab the accused," he added. PTI COR BNM