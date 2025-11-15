Rs 600 lakh in unclaimed assets settled in two Assam districts under special campaign

Guwahati, Nov 15 (PTI) Over Rs 600 lakh in unclaimed assets of more than 500 depositors have been settled across two districts in Assam as part of a nationwide 'Your Money, Your Rights' campaign, an official statement said.

The district-level awareness and assistance camps of Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEA Fund) are being organised across the state till December 31.

In the fourth phase, special camps were held in Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup districts on Friday, with an aim to spread financial awareness and assist citizens in claiming their unclaimed deposits and investments.

For Kamrup Metropolitan district the camp was organised by the Lead Bank, UCO Bank, under the guidance of the district collector and the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), Assam, whereas in Kamrup district, it was held under the aegis of Yuva Vikash Kendra, Amingaon.

Assistance counters were set up to help citizens claim their unclaimed deposits, insurance claims and mutual fund investments, with verification and KYC (Know Your Customer) support provided by participating banks and financial institutions.

The total claim settlement amount achieved during the camp in Kamrup Metropolitan stood at Rs 511.05 lakh, benefiting 327 depositors, whereas in Kamrup a total of 177 accounts amounting to Rs 89.59 lakhs were settled, the statement added. PTI SSG SSG RG