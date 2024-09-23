Rs 61,000 goods stolen from Thane school; cops launch probe

Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants allegedly broke into a school in Maharashtra's Thane district and stole goods valued at Rs 61,000 from there, police said on Monday.

The Walmiki School at Ambivili was closed between September 5 and 14 on account of the Ganpati festival.

During this period, some persons allegedly broke into the premises and stole fans, speaker boxes, ladders and computers valued at Rs 61,000, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

When the school reopened after the holidays, the management found these items missing, the police said quoting a complaint filed by the school head.

Based on a complaint filed on Saturday, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 305(a) (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) and 331(2)(3) (house-trespass or housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

A probe was on into the case, they added. PTI COR GK