Rs 6.5 crore hydroponic ganja seized at BLR airport; two Bangkok flyers arrested

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Hydroponic ganja worth over Rs 6.5 crore was seized at Kempegowda International Airport, with two passengers arriving from Bangkok arrested on Wednesday, officials said.

In the first case, 5.55 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 1.94 crore, was found concealed in checked-in baggage at Terminal 2 and seized from a passenger, officials added.

In the second case, 13.06 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 4.57 crore, was also recovered from checked-in baggage, according to a post by Bengaluru Customs on 'X'.

Both accused, whose identities have not been disclosed, have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said. PTI AMP SSK