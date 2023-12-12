Rs 65 crore project for ducting of electric cables in 3 towns: Himachal CM

Shimla, Dec 12, (PTI) Underground electric cables would be laid to address the problem of overhead electricity and other wires and an amount of Rs 65 crore has been sanctioned for this purpose, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Under the project, Rs 25 crore would be spent in Shimla town for ducting of electrical cables while Rs 20 crore each would be spent in Nadaun and Hamirpur town for laying and termination of underground cables, the chief minister said in a press statement issued here.

He directed Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL) to ensure the completion of these works in a time-bound manner.

The chief minister said that the state government has accorded top priority for the beautification of towns and to providing better infrastructure to the people residing there.

This would go a long way in promoting tourism and better infrastructure for the tourists as well as for the residents of these three towns, Sukhu said.

"The state government is committed to ensure uninterrupted and improved power supply and was introducing various modern techniques to provide efficient services," he added.