Rs 65.6 lakh cash, 3.6 kg gold ornaments seized from Telangana govt official's house

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI) : Over 3.6 kgs of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.51 crore, Rs 65.5 lakh in cash and several property documents were seized from the house of an Executive Engineer here a day after she was caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 84,000, Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Tuesday.

The Executive Engineer in Tribal Welfare Engineering department was trapped at her office here on Monday by the ACB when she allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 84,000 from a complainant (a licensed contractor) to perform an official duty. She was later taken into custody by the agency.

In continuation of the trap, ACB conducted searches at the residence of the accused officer where they found the cash, gold and property documents pertaining to open plots and agricultural land, the agency said in an official release. The items were seized and will be part of a probe against the official, sources in the agency said, adding that the case is under investigation. PTI VVK VVK SDP