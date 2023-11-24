Rs 668 crore safe city command centre built with 'Nirbhaya Fund' opened in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the police must protect women, keep a tight vigil in their jurisdiction and work towards crime prevention.

Speaking after inaugurating the 'Safe City Command Centre' set up at the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner’s office, the chief minister said the benefits of having such facilities should reach the people.

Acknowledging that incidents of chain snatching, violent crimes against women and murders are on the rise in Bengaluru, he said that the centre, built at a cost of Rs 668 crore, using the 'Nirbhaya Fund' should be properly utilised to ensure a reduction in crimes and illegal activities.

He urged the police to keep an eye on individual houses and also on residences where single women live to ensure that the city is safe for everyone.

Siddaramaiah also directed the police to pay attention to easing traffic in the city, and act firmly in cases of violence against women, in their respective jurisdiction.

"Make sure that crimes are not committed," he told the police, adding that after a crime has been committed, it is one thing to nab the culprit and ensure punishment. But one has to prevent the crime from happening.

He said the police must protect women and keep a tight vigil in their jurisdiction. "Bengaluru should be a safe city," he emphasised. PTI AMP RS ANE