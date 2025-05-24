Rs 681 crore development plan in offing for Ahilyabai Holkar's birthplace

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will soon sanction a Rs 681 crore development plan for Chondi, the birthplace of 18th century Indore ruler Ahilyabai Holkar in Ahilyanagar district, state legislative council chairman Ram Shinde said on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the 300th birth anniversary celebration of the late queen, famous in history as an able and kind administrator, at Chondi on May 31, he said.

A government resolution (GR) sanctioning the development plan was likely to be issued on Monday or Tuesday, Shinde told reporters in Ahilyanagar.

Shinde had met president Murmu in Delhi on Wednesday and invited her to the May 31 event.

"A proposal to declare Chondi a national monument has been submitted to the state government. Work in that direction has begun," he further said.

Recently, a cabinet meeting of the Maharashtra government was held at the village where the development plan was approved.

"The state government has decided to provide Rs 5,000 crore for the pilgrimage development project. Out of this, Chondi will receive Rs 681 crore," the council chairman said. PTI ND KRK