Rs 7 cr penalty slapped on construction sites flouting pollution-control norms: Sirsa

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Delhi government has imposed penalties worth Rs 7 crore, shut 48 construction sites, and carried out over 1,750 inspections across the capital as part of its intensified crackdown on pollution.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, chairing a meeting with district magistrates, deputy commissioners and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) officials on Saturday, stipulated a seven-day deadline to survey all industries across their respective jurisdictions, identify non-compliant units and initiate immediate action.

The MCD divisional commissioner was also directed to carry out inspections of non-conforming industrial areas and construction sites, while officials were instructed to map all broken roads, potholes and open dust-prone patches and submit the data without delay, an official statement said.

As part of the intensified enforcement drive, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) conducted 1,756 inspections at construction sites, issued 556 notices, imposed penalties worth Rs 7 crore and ordered the closure of 48 sites for violating dust and waste management norms, it added.

In the last two days alone, 230 inspections were carried out at sites maintained by both private developers and government agencies such as MCD, PWD, DDA, DSIIDC, and the DMRC, leading to show-cause penalties of Rs 1 crore.

"Strict action has been taken without bias -- whether the violator is a private builder or a government agency. Pollution control is not a seasonal activity; it is a year-round mission," Sirsa asserted.

The minister also directed strict action against industries operating illegally in non-conforming and residential areas, warning that no unit would be allowed to endanger public health. DPCC teams, he said, are identifying such units and shutting down their operations.

In a bid to curb dust pollution and improve road conditions, over 42,000 potholes were repaired this year -- more than double of last year's figure, the government said.

The city has added 350 new mist-spraying systems, while 100 mechanical road sweepers and 1,000 litter pickers are being procured for MCD roads and residential colonies.

In a push for cleaner mobility, the number of registered electric vehicles in Delhi rose from 3.46 lakh in December 2024 to 4.54 lakh in November 2025. The government said this reflected steady progress in the capital's transition towards green transport.

Open biomass burning continues to be a high-priority enforcement area, with DPCC deploying 1,823 enforcement teams -- including 536 for dust control, and 633 for open burning, the statement said.

Additionally, 3,377 electric heaters have been distributed to 1,407 RWAs so far, and 10,000 heaters are being rolled out citywide to discourage open fires during harsh winter nights.

"The safety and comfort of workers cannot come at the cost of Delhi's air quality. Contractors must provide heaters. Where they fail, the government will step in," Sirsa said, warning of strict penalties for violations.

The minister also announced that the Delhi government would soon sign an MoU with IIT Delhi and IIT Madras for a scientific study to identify city-specific emission sources.

Meanwhile, an Innovation Challenge to crowd-source pollution-control solutions has drawn 278 entries, with 200 cleared for technical evaluation by experts from IIT Delhi, DTU, CPCB, NPL, ARAI and industry bodies, the statement said.

In another directive, the government ordered the mandatory retrofitting of all BS-IV and older generators with anti-pollution devices, warning that non-compliance -- domestic or commercial -- would incur heavy penalties.

Earlier in the day, Sirsa conducted an inspection at the Saidulajab ward as part of the citywide cleanliness drive.

During a review at a DMRC construction site, officials found multiple lapses in dust mitigation, prompting the minister to direct strict action against the agency.

"Our entire workforce, multiple enforcement agencies and all cabinet ministers are on the ground ensuring that pollution-control measures are implemented in real time. This is not a seasonal reaction but a sustained, science-led strategy to deliver measurable improvements in Delhi's air," Sirsa said.