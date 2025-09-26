Rs 7 lakh crore of MoUs from last year’s 'Rising Rajasthan' summit realised: CM Sharma

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said investment proposals worth Rs 7 lakh crore out of the Rs 35 lakh crore in MoUs signed during last year’s The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit (RRGIS) have been realised so far.

“Of the Rs 35 lakh crore, Rs 7 lakh crore worth of investments have been realised,” he said, addressing a 'Pravasi Rajasthani' meet here, organised ahead of the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas' scheduled for December 10 in Jaipur.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s immense potential, Sharma urged Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) in Hyderabad to participate in the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas' and partner in the state’s growth.

He pointed to investment opportunities in renewable energy, tourism, and other sectors.

The chief minister announced that a special department will be created to extend support to NRRs in their business and social endeavours.

He said the state government has also strengthened the Rajasthan Foundation, which connects with NRRs through chapters in 14 Indian cities and 12 global cities, including New York, London, Tokyo, and Riyadh.

“Additional collectors have been appointed in districts as nodal officers to address the concerns of NRRs,” Sharma said.

He further announced that December 10 will be observed annually as 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas', inviting NRRs to take part in the celebrations. PTI SJR SSK