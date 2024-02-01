Rs 72 crore released for repair of damaged roads: Himachal Pradesh minister

Shimla, Feb 1 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has released Rs 72 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for repairing of roads damaged by heavy rain last monsoon, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said here on Thursday.

He said that a provision of Rs 1 crore has been made for each of 68 assembly constituencies in the state.

A total of Rs 259 crore has been released under NDRF and SDRF in the current financial year to various divisions of the Public Works Department for road repair, Singh said in a statement.