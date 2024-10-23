Rs 72 lakh cash recovered from car in J’khand’s Dhanbad district

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Oct 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Police on Wednesday seized Rs 71.97 lakh in cash from a car during a vehicle checking drive in Dhanbad district.

The seizure was made at Dhanbad-Bokaro check-post under Mahuda police station limits around 3am, Dhanbad deputy commissioner Madhvi Mishra said.

"The cash was recovered from a car coming from Bokaro district," Mishra said.

An official said an income tax team is screening the papers related to the cash.

In another incident, Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered from a bike within Barora police station area on Tuesday night. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB