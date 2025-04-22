Rs 73,000 crore worth road construction works in progress in Himachal: Tamta

Shimla, April 22 (PTI) The Central government is providing adequate funds to Himachal Pradesh and Rs 73,000 worth road construction works are in progress in the state, Union Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta said here on Tuesday.

However, the state government is not revealing the true facts, he said.

Tamta said roads are the lifelines of the hills and national highway and other road projects worth crores are in progress in the state.

If some projects are stuck, it is due to non-clearance by the state government, Tamta said, accusing the state government of making false allegations against the Union government.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is executing construction works worth Rs 43,000 crore, including 768 kilometres of roads and 68 tunnels, he said.

The minister said these roads included Parwanoo-Dhalli Highway (Rs 7,913 crore), Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh Highway (Rs 1,692 crore), Kiratpur-Manali Highway (Rs 13,784 crore) and Pathankot-Mandi Highway (Rs 10,512 crore).

Besides, construction of 589 kilometres of roads has been entrusted to the Border Roads Organisation, Tamta said, adding that the total length of the national highways in the state was 2,592 kilometres.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused the Union minister of making statements without verifying facts.

He said road construction works in the state gained pace after the Congress government took over and if there are delays in land acquisition, it is due to the Central Land Acquisition Law.

Sukhu said Tamta should have gathered true facts before making such statements.

Referring to Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda's statement on Medical Device Park earlier, Sukhu said the government returned Rs 25 crore along with interest to the Centre as the double-engine government virtually plundered the state's wealth by giving a 1,500 bigha land for peanuts.

Sukhu said a Congress meeting held here on Tuesday discussed strategies to nail the fake narratives being spread by the BJP.