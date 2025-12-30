Rs 75 lakh cash, three buildings, four plots detected from revenue officer's possession in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) The Odisha Vigilance department has detected several assets, including Rs 75 lakh cash, three buildings, a flat, and four high-value plots from the possession of an additional tahasildar, an officer said.

Acting on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to the known sources of income, vigilance officers launched raids on the properties of the additional tahasildar, Barang, in Cuttack district this morning.

So far, two triple-storeyed buildings and a flat in Bhubaneswar, one double-storeyed building in Khurda, Rs 75 lakh cash, 100 gram gold, and a car were found during the raids, the vigilance officer said, adding that search is going on.

The revenue officer joined government service in 1995 as a senior laboratory assistant in the office of director of animal husbandry and veterinary services, Cuttack, on a rehabilitation scheme with a monthly initial salary of Rs 2,000, he said.

Similarly, the anti-corruption officers conducted raids on the properties of a panchayat extension officer (PEO) at six places in Keonjhar district.