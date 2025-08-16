Rs 76 crore transferred to beneficiaries under 'Dayalu' scheme: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said a financial assistance of Rs 76 crore has been given to 2,020 families under the state's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (Dayalu) scheme.

"Today, we have transferred financial assistance of Rs 76 crore into the bank accounts of 2,020 families," Saini said.

He further said ever since the scheme was introduced in April, 2023, the state government has provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1,380 crore to 36,651 families.

The chief minister said that if a member of the family having an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh dies or suffers permanent disability, financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh is given.

Under the Dayalu scheme, the Haryana government provides financial assistance to a family with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh in case of death (natural and accidental) or permanent disability (caused by an accident) of a member.

Saini also paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his seventh death anniversary, and said he changed the meaning of politics.

Even being in the opposition for a long time, Vajpayee maintained the decorum of politics, said the BJP leader.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Saini asked the Congress members to read Vajpayee's biography and learn from him. PTI CHS SHS NB