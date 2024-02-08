Rs 837-crore cyber security project on the anvil in Maharashtra, says CM Shinde

Nashik, Feb 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said planning is on for a cyber security project worth Rs 837 crore to prevent and solve digital-era crimes and make the state safe from such offences.

He said the advanced technology project will make Maharashtra a cyber crime safe state.

"Crime has changed in today's digital era. To make the state safe from cyber crimes, planning is on for a project complete with advanced technology, skilled manpower and resources," said the CM in his inaugural address on the occasion of 34th Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition - 2024 at the Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA) in Nashik.

He said all cyber police stations in the state will be connected with one unified centre and complaints of digital frauds can be lodged through mobile phones and apps.

"Planning is on for a cyber security project worth Rs 837 crore in the state. It will include a command and control centre, technology assisted investigation, centre of excellence, cloud-based data centre and security operations centre to ensure cyber security. All cyber police stations in the state will be connected with this facility.

"Complaints related to cyber crimes can be lodged through phones, mobiles apps at a 24/7 call centre there, even on its portal and immediate cognizance of these complaints will be taken," Shinde said.

Besides using modern technology to solve crimes, the government will also increase manpower by launching a recruitment drive to fill 17,000 posts in the police force, he said.

The government has also taken decisions to restart a bank loan scheme for cops to construct houses and form administrative boards for police transport, information technology and road transport departments, said Shinde.

A Sports Science Centre has been planned at Balewadi in Pune and 48 hectares of land and a sum of Rs 50 crore have been made available for a new sports university at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said.

Financial aid of Rs 50 crore, Rs 25 crore and Rs 5 crore is being made available to construct sports complexes at divisional, district and taluka levels, respectively. To encourage sportspersons, cash prize amounts for winning medals have been increased five-fold, Shinde said.

Awards worth Rs 28 crore have been distributed among sportspersons who participated in Khelo India and other national competitions. Also, 5 per cent reservation in government services is being given to sportspersons who have achieved success at state, national and international-level competitions, maintained the CM.

On the occasion, Shinde lit the flame and declared the sports competition open.

As many 2,444 men and 888 women are participating in various sporting disciplines at the competition. These include team sports like hockey, football, volleyball, basketball, handball, kabaddi, kho kho and individual games such as wrestling, athletics, boxing, weightlifting, swimming, judo, shooting, powerlifting and bodybuilding. PTI COR RSY