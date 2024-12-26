Rs 8.42 lakh gutka seized from tempo in Thane; driver held

Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) Police have seized the banned gutka valued at Rs 8.42 lakh from a tempo and arrested its driver in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The tempo was spotted on Tuesday evening opposite the Karivali police chowkie in Bhiwandi area.

During checking of the vehicle, the police found gutka being transported in it, the official from Bhoiwada police station said.

The gutka was seized and the vehicle was impounded.

Advertisment

The 39-year-old tempo driver was arrested, the official said.

During interrogation, the driver told the police that a man from Gaibibi Nagar had ordered the stock, he said.

A case was registered on Wednesday against the accused under relevant legal provisions, the police added. PTI COR GK