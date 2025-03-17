Rs 8.47 crore gold seized at Mumbai airport; 3 staffers among 5 held

Mumbai: The Mumbai Customs has seized more than 10 kg of gold valued at Rs 8.47 crore in four operations at the international airport here and arrested five persons, including three private airport staff members, officials said on Monday.

The seizures were made between March 13 and 15 and some of the accused had concealed the precious metal in their clothes and undergarments, they said.

Giving details of the operations, a Customs official said a private staffer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was intercepted and six oval-shaped capsules having 2.8 kg of 24-karat gold dust in wax form, valued at Rs 2.27 crore, were found concealed in the pockets of his pants.

The person was later arrested under the Customs Act, the official said.

In the second seizure, another private staffer working in the international departures area was intercepted.

The Customs sleuths found 2.9 kg of pure gold dust in wax form, valued at Rs 2.36 crore, stored in seven oval-shaped capsules and concealed in the man's undergarments following which he was arrested, the official said.

In the third operation, another private staffer at the airport was apprehended and two pouches containing 1.6 kg of 24-karat gold dust in wax form valued at Rs 1.31 crore concealed in his undergarments were recovered. After further investigation, the staffer and two other persons were arrested, the official said.

In another case, the Customers officers during the rummaging of garbage bags containing trash of the lavatories and pantry of an international flight found two black-colored pouches containing 3.1 of pure gold dust in wax form valued at Rs 2.53 crore, he said.

Further investigation was underway, the official added.