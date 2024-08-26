Rs 8.50 Cr worth amphetamine drug seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 26 (PTI) The city police on Monday said they seized amphetamine drug weighing 8.5 kg worth about Rs 8.50 crore and arrested three drug peddlers.

A press release from the police said the accused were arrested on Sunday when the drug was being transported to be sold.

Police said drug abuse and consequent addiction is rising in society leading to disastrous consequences for the family as a unit and the society in general in recent times.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) requested the public to refrain from substance abuse and advised parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children to ensure they do not fall prey to drugs. PTI GDK SS