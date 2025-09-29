Rs 9 crore worth drugs recovered; two foreigners among seven arrested in separate cases

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) Seven people, including two foreign nationals, have been arrested in separate cases of drug peddling and narcotics worth Rs 9.93 crore have been seized from them in recent operations, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made by the narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police over the past 10 days, they said.

Police have seized 3.858 kg of MDMA crystal, 41 grams of Ecstasy pills, 1.82 kg of Hydro Ganja, 6 kg of Ganja, a car and a two-wheeler allegedly used in the crime.

Addressing reporters, City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that the anti-narcotics wing of the CCB has detected five cases in which seven drug peddlers, including two foreign nationals, have been arrested.

"A total of 9.93 crore worth of drugs have been seized, out of which MDMA and Ecstasy pills are estimated to be worth Rs 7.80 crore," he said.

He added that in one of the cases, Hydro Ganja which was being transported through courier service from a foreign country in the post office was also recovered.

Singh attributed the success to the force's vigilance and the pro-activeness of its teams.

Later, in a statement, the Commissioner's office shared details about each of the cases.

On September 18, in Mahadevapura police station limits, CCB Narcotics Wing officers acting on an informant's tip-off raided a location and apprehended a drug peddler. During interrogation, the accused, a software engineer working in a private company, confessed that he purchased Hydro Ganja at a low price from Kerala and sold it at higher rates to customers to lead a lavish lifestyle and earn quick money.

On the same day, in Siddapura police station limits, the CCB apprehended three drug peddlers. They confessed to purchasing Ganja cheaply and selling it at higher prices to make a profit.

In Adugodi police station limits, on September 19, the CCB nabbed a drug peddler, who during interrogation revealed that he was a Dental College student and, to make quick money and lead a luxurious life, he used to buy Hydro Ganja at low rates and sell it to known customers at higher prices.

On September 24, based on intelligence inputs that a parcel containing narcotic substances had arrived from abroad at the foreign post office in KG Nagar police station limits, officials conducted a raid and seized 1.22 kg of the said substance and other material. A case has been registered against the accused who booked the parcel.

On September 25, two foreign nationals allegedly involved in drug peddling were nabbed following a raid in Hebbagodi.

During interrogation, they confessed that they purchased MDMA crystals and Ecstasy pills at low prices and sold them to known customers at higher rates for easy money, the statement added. PTI AMP SA