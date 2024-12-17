Rs 9 lakh gold jewellery stolen from Maharashtra recovered in MP

Latur, Dec 17 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Latur have recovered gold jewellery of Rs 9 lakh from an inter-state gang of thieves, whose members had stolen the valuables during an engagement ceremony here last month, officials said.

The incident of theft occurred at a hotel on November 29, they said.

"The accused stole a bag full of gold jewellery during the event. After receiving a complaint, the police formed a special team to nab the accused. On December 8, the investigators received a tip-off that the accused were residents of Boda village in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh," an official said.

Accordingly, the police team went to Madhya Pradesh and after eight days of investigation, the team identified the accused as Sonu Gokulprasad Sisodia (20), Mehtab Nathusing Sisodia (25), Kalu Banwari Sisodia (20), he said.

After stealing the jewellery, the trio had hidden the booty at a female relative's place. The police finally recovered the valuables and efforts to arrest them are underway, the official said. PTI COR NP