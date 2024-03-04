Rs 93.32 crore sanctioned for various Railway projects in K'taka: Minister MB Patil

Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said on Monday that a total of Rs 93.32 crore has been sanctioned for the Tumkuru-Davangere and Gadaga-Wadi Railway projects, which are in the final stages of the land acquisition process.

Of the total funds, Rs 50 crore will be for Tumkuru-Davangere project and Rs 43.32 crore for Gadaga-Wadi line, he said.

A statement issued by the Minister's office said, "Rs 57.63 crore has been released for the works of Mysuru and Raichuru airports. Out of this, an amount of Rs 14.62 crore will be allocated for the works of Raichuru Airport. The remaining about Rs 43 crore will be used for the runway extension and upgradation of the Mysuru airport." The Tumkuru-Davangere Railway project, which will connect Tumkuru with central Karnataka, is important from the perspective of the state's development facilitating faster commute to parts of North Karnataka, Patil said.

Similarly, the development of the Gadaga-Wadi Railway line will connect Kitturu including Hubli with several cities of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Patil explained. Once completed, these projects will give impetus to economic activities including infrastructure development in many districts, he added.

Though Railway projects come under the Union government, the state government bears 50 per cent of the total cost for some projects. Both of the above Railway works will be carried out at a rapid pace after completion of the land acquisition process which is currently in the final stage in both of the above works, the Minister stated.

"Industries are expanding to all parts of the state and agro-based industries are also increasing. Considering market expansion, easy transportation, and smooth and quick travel, airports are being developed and keeping this in mind, grants have been released for Mysuru and Raichuru airport projects. The government intends to have a well-equipped airport in every district," he emphasised. PTI AMP SS