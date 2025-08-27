Rs 97 lakh stolen from retired cop in Karnataka's Chitradurga; driver arrested after chase

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Aug 27 (PTI) A driver of a rented car allegedly fled with Rs 97 lakh belonging to a retired police officer in this district but was arrested following a police chase.

The incident occurred on August 25 when retired SP Guruprasad, a Bengaluru resident, and his wife Lalita were returning from Ballari after selling land there, police said on Wednesday.

The couple was travelling in a car driven by Ramesh, a resident of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh. On the way, they stopped for dinner at a hotel near Challakere town.

Taking advantage of the stop, Ramesh allegedly fled with the cash after finishing his meal early, police added.

A case was registered at Challakere police station based on the complaint, and police began a chase.

Ramesh, realising he was being pursued, reportedly tried to escape at high speed but crashed into a tree. He was subsequently arrested, and the stolen cash was recovered, police said.