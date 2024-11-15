Rs 9.74 lakh crore debt borrowed by YSRCP govt identified so far: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that a debt of Rs 9.74 lakh crore borrowed under the erstwhile YSRCP government has been identified so far, and wondered if it could rise on further digging up the account books.

Listing the components of the debt, the chief minister said it includes Rs 4.3 lakh crore state debt, Rs 80,914 crore Public Account Liabilities (PAL), Rs 2.47 lakh crore corporations debt, civil supplies debt of Rs 36,000 crore, power sector debt of Rs 34,267 crore, outstanding dues to vendors Rs 1.13 lakh crore, dues to employees Rs 21,980 crore, and non-contribution of syncing fund Rs 1,191 crore.

"We don't know how much more debt will be found on digging further," said Naidu in the Assembly.

The CM said that if anybody denies these debts, they are welcome to see the account books.

Further, the CM alleged that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024 'totally' reduced capital expenditure, among other irregularities.