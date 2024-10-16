Rs 98 lakh drugs seized in Goa; 1 held

Panaji, Oct 16 (PTI) In a major drug haul, the Goa police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized LSD blot papers valued at Rs 98 lakh and arrested one person in this connection, a senior official said on Wednesday.

This is the biggest LSD seizure by the Goa police and the fifth drug bust by ANC in the past 12 days, taking the total amount of drugs seized to Rs 1.25 crore, the official said.

The accused was staying in Goa since the last few years and used to procure huge consignment of drugs through the "darknet" and further supply them to his customers, mostly from the party circuits in major cities of the country, he said.

The ANC on Monday night seized 1,825 LSD blot papers, valued at Rs 98 lakh in the international market, and arrested the person from Anjuna beach village in North Goa district, the official said without disclosing the identity of the accused as more arrests are likely in the case.

With the arrest, the ANC has busted a pan-India network of supplying LSD and other drugs, the police said.

LSD, or Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, is a synthetic chemical based drug and is categorised as a hallucinogen. LSD abuse is largely prevalent among youngsters and party-goers, as per the police.

"Late Monday night, the ANC swooped down on the accused, raided his apartment in Anjuna and recovered the narcotics," the official said.

During its investigation, the ANC found the accused used to receive the contraband hidden in books and photo frames through courier in big quantities and he would send them to customers across the country through courier as per their requirement, he said.

The ANC was working on this operation since last month and had maintained a sharp watch on movements of the accused, he said. PTI RPS GK