RS adjourned for day, BJP alleges Rahul Gandhi of using force against women MPs

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid an uproar after Union ministers J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of using force against women BJP MPs at the entry steps of Parliament.

As soon as the House assembled at 2 pm after an earlier adjournment, the BJP raised the issue of alleged misconduct by Gandhi and demanded an apology from him.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to bring order to the House, saying he was looking into the BJP's complaint.

Meanwhile, DMK member Tiruchi Siva said the BJP complaint mentioned only one version even though Gandhi alleged that MPs belonging to the ruling party pushed him.

Amid sloganeering from both the treasury and opposition benches, the Chair adjourned the proceedings for the day till Friday morning.