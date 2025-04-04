RS adjourned till 1 pm as treasury benches raise slogans over SC invalidating teachers' jobs in WB

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 1 pm on Friday as treasury benches raised the issue of the Supreme Court invalidating the appointment of teachers and other staff in West Bengal.

The proceedings were adjourned twice during the pre-lunch period after treasury benches raised slogans against the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Soon after the House met for the day and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar completed birthday wishes, farewell messages and laying of the listed papers, members of the ruling party raised slogans and uproar in the house.

BJP member Laxmikant Bajpayee said that in 2016, the West Bengal government had recruited over 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff. He asserted that proper procedure was not followed for the recruitment process. The West Bengal government has tainted the entire recruitment process, he added.

The state government has violated rules and regulations and even the high court and the Supreme Court have validated the fact, Vajpayee said.

He alleged that the TMC government in the state even "failed" to fill the jobs under the OBC quota.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien Derek tried to respond to the charges amid sloganeering by the treasury benches.

"People of India are watching that BJP members are disrupting Parliament. They are raising slogans. They are not allowing me to make my point," he said.

As the uproar continued, Dhankhar adjourned the house till 12 noon.

When the House met again at 12 noon, members of the ruling party were on their feet and raised slogans.

As the chair allowed Congress member Pramod Tiwari to speak, NDA members again got up and raised slogans.

Tiwari sought to raise the issue of the Waqf legislation, alleging that a message had gone to the ground in Uttar Pradesh to vacate the Waqf land.

However, Chairman Dhankhar said the House is not in order and adjourned the House till 1 pm.

Friday is the last day of the current Budget Session of Parliament.

In a major jolt to the West Bengal government, the Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools, and termed the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and ordered the Trinamool Congress-led state government to initiate a fresh selection process to be concluded within three months.