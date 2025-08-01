RS adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition protest over Bihar electoral rolls revision

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Friday till 12 noon as Opposition parties disrupted the proceedings demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he received 30 adjournment notices under Rule 267 for discussion on SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, impact of the US decision to impose 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, and mass layoffs in Indian IT sector, among others.

Harviansh said that since the notices do not conform to the detailed directions imparted by the Chair, the same were declined.

The Opposition was up on their feet protesting the Chair's decision, and several of them raised slogans and stood on the aisle.

The Chair allowed Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) to speak, who urged the Chair to allow discussion on SIR.

Harivansh said since the matter is sub judice, he cannot allow discussion on it.

"This is a sub judice matter and the rules of this House are very clear. I cannot allow (discussion)," he said, and urged the protesting members to return to their seats and called Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP) to raise his Zero Hour mention.

However, the protests continued.

The Chair's repeated efforts to ensure smooth functioning went in vain, and the proceedings were adjourned within 11 minutes. PTI KKS NKD DRR