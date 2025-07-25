RS adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition protest over Bihar voter rolls revision

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid Opposition uproar following rejection of their adjournment notices demanding discussion on various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

During the morning session (Zero Hour), Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 28 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on various issues including SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, and India-UK free trade agreement.

He, however, declined all the adjournment notices, and called BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari to make his Zero Hour mention.

Opposition members started protesting against the decision of the rejection of adjournment notices.

The Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.