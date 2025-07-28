RS adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition uproar on Bihar electoral rolls revision issue

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday due to Opposition's uproar following rejection of their adjournment notices to discuss various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

During the morning session (Zero Hour), Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 26 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on various issues including SIR and alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states.

He declined all the adjournment notices, and called Sudha Murty (nominated member) to make her Zero Hour mention.

However, Opposition members, including from TMC and Congress were on their feet protesting the Chair's decision.

They were raising slogans like 'Vote Ki Chori Band Karo' (stop stealing votes) The Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.