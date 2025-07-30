RS adjourned till 12 noon as Congress, other Opposition parties press for discussion on SIR

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned in the pre-noon session as Opposition parties led by the Congress pressed for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls carried out by the Election Commission.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Congress and TMC pressed the Chair to indicate when a discussion on SIR will take place in the House.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked for the listed Zero Hour mentions, where MPs raise issues of urgent public importance, to be taken up.

He first ruled that comments by Opposition leaders seeking discussion on SIR would not go on record and shortly thereafter adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon as the unrelenting opposition MPs stood up to press for their demand.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien said the Opposition was cooperating 100 per cent with the government for running of the House but SIR must be discussed in the remaining two weeks of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wanted the Chair to indicate the time and date when the discussion on SIR would take place.

Opposition parties alleged that the political dispensation at the Centre and the Election Commision of India is attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters ahead of the October-November assembly elections in Bihar.

Earlier, the Deputy Chairman stated that 18 notices had been received under Rule 267 that seek to set aside the business of the day to discuss the issue being raised through such notices.

The Chair rejected all the 18 notices as not conforming to the rules.

Mohd Nadimul Haque, Prakash Chik Baraik (both TMC), Jebi Mather Hisham (Cong), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Cong), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sushmita Dev (TMC), Saket Gokhale (TMC), Randeep Singh Surjewala (Cong), and Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) demanded discussion over concerns arising out of SIR.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (TMC), Dola Sen (TMC), Sagarika Ghose, and Ritabrata Banerjee (all TMC) demanded discussion on alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states.

While CPI's Sandosh Kumar P and John Brittas (CPM) demanded discussion on alleged unjust arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh, Ramjilal Suman (SP) sought a discussion on the sudden resignation of former Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

CPM's V Sivadasan wanted a discussion on racial attacks on Indians abroad. PTI KKS ANZ DRR