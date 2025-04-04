RS adjourned till 12 noon as treasury benches raise slogans over SC invalidating teachers' jobs in WB

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned till noon following uproar as treasury benches raised slogans over the Supreme Court invalidating recruitment of over 25,700 teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal.

When the Upper House assembled for the morning session, the ruling party members started raising slogans over the matter after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar completed birthday wishes, farewell messages and laying of the listed papers.

As the ruling party raised the matter and TMC's Derek O'Brien tried to respond, uproar ensued, forcing Dhankhar to adjourn the House till 12 noon.