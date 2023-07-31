Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, opposition insists on Manipur debate under Rule 267

New Delhi: The government on Monday agreed to a discussion on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm but the opposition insisted on a debate only under Rule 267 of the House, forcing the chairman to adjourn proceedings twice during the pre-lunch period.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha rulebook allows for the suspension of the day's business to debate on any issue suggested by a member.

After the papers were laid, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received 65 notices under Rule 267 and asked whether he should read out all of them.

Suddenly, Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal rose from his seat and said, "Sir, they are trying to mock the Parliamentary process. They are trying to misuse the liberty given to all the members. This is clearly reflective of their mentality."

Asserting that the government was ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue at 2 pm, Goyal said the Centre had agreed to a discussion in the all-party meeting and the debate could have happened on the first day of the Monsoon session itself but the opposition wasted nine days and added that the entire country is watching.

"I see no sense and wonder what message they are trying to give. Are they running away from the debate? What is that they are trying to hide? … Inko koi na koi takleef hai, Manipur ki sacchai saamne nahi aane nahi de rahe hai (They have some problem and they don't want the facts about Manipur to come out)," he said.

Goyal said the opposition should introspect and start the discussion.

"We want that the discussion should start under Rule 176 (of the Rajya Sabha rulebook). Things will be clear," he said.

Goyal also suggested to the chairman that there was no need to read out the names of MPs who had given notices under Rule 267 as it is the Opposition's "strategy" to bother the chair every day.

Amid shouting from the opposition, the chairman said the Leader of the House indicated that the government is prepared to discuss the Manipur issue at 2 pm and this is the way forward to his ruling.

"Suspension of the business of the House that has been listed has to be effected in rarest of rare cases. Rule 267 came to be invoked on the last occasion five years ago in 2018," he said.

When the chair asked the opposition if it was agreeable for a discussion, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge insisted that it should only be under Rule 267.

"We have demanded discussion under Rule 267. Our members have visited Manipur. Manipur is burning … We want (a discussion) under Rule 267...," Kharge said.

As the shouting continued, the chair adjourned the house till 12 noon.

When the House reassembled at noon, Chairman Dhankhar allowed Kharge to speak but ruling party members were on their feet and did not allow him to speak.

"Though it is Question Hour, as an extraordinary case, I am allowing the Leader of Opposition (to speak)," the chairman said.

With Kharge on his feet, the ruling BJP members caused uproar and did not allow him to speak, forcing the chair to adjourn the house till 2 pm.

Rajya Sabha proceedings have been disrupted since it met for the Monsoon session on July 20. Opposition members have been creating an uproar, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by a comprehensive discussion on the violence.