Rajya Sabha adjourned for an hour to mourn passing away of sitting MP

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for almost an hour on Thursday as a mark of respect to sitting MP and senior BJP leader Hardwar Dubey who passed away last month.

When the House met on the opening day of the monsoon session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar mentioned of the death of Dubey, who was elected to the Upper House in November 2020.

The 74-year-old died on June 26.

"He was barely halfway through his term," Dhankar said, adding that he shared a personal bond with Dubey.

He described Dubey as a passionate conservationist and said his deep commitment towards the protection of wildlife and natural heritage was always reflected in his participation in the House.

"In the passing away of Hardwar Dubey, the country has lost an able administrator, dedicated environmentalist and a committed parliamentarian," he said.

The House also mourned the death of former members Dawa Lama, Usha Malhotra, and Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy.

MPs stood in silence as a mark of respect before Dhankhar announced that the proceedings are being adjourned till 12 noon as a mark of respect to the memory of a sitting MP.