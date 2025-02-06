RS adjourned till noon as opposition MPs seek to raise issue of deportation of Indians by US

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-noon session without transacting any business on Thursday as opposition MPs tried to raise the issue of deportation of Indian immigrants from the US.

MPs from the Congress, CPI, TMC, AAP and CPM gave notices under Rule 267, that seeks to set aside listed business of the day to take up discussion on the issue being raised through them, but the chair rejected all of them.

MPs then stood in their places and raised the issue. The MPs said the US had deported the Indian immigrants in a military plane in the most inhuman manner and they are not being allowed to raise the issue in the House.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the chair, first ordered that the utterances of the opposition MPs will not go on record and then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon when they persisted with their demand.

Those who gave notices under Rule 267 included CPI's Santosh Kumar P, TMC's Sanket Gokhale, CPM's V Sivadasan and Congress leaders Anil Kumar Yadav, Shaktisingh Gohil, Pramod Tiwari, Renuka Chaudhary, and Ashok Singh.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Of them, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.