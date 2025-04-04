RS adjourns after marathon 17-hour sitting, to meet again at 11 am Friday

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned at 4 am on Friday after a 17-hour sitting. It will meet again later in the day at 11 am.

Before adjourning the proceedings, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said it was a "rare occasion" that the House is dispersing at 4.02 am to meet again at 11 am on the same day.

The House had assembled at 11 am on Thursday (April 3) and took up the scheduled Zero Hour and Question Hour.

At 1 pm on Thursday, it took up the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. It was passed at around 2.30 pm on Friday.

The House then passed a statutory resolution moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur.