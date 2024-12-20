RS adjourns till 12 noon; Chairman calls meeting of BJP, Cong leaders amid logjam

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called for a meeting with Leader of the House J P Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge amid the logjam between ruling and opposition fronts, before adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon.

The Winter session, which is scheduled to end on Friday, has been marred by disruptions with Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar being the latest flash point between the treasury benches and opposition.

Soon after tabling of the papers listed for the day, the chairman said he has received adjournment notices.

"The world watches our democracy, yet we fail our citizens through our conduct. These parliamentary disruptions mock public trust and expectations. Our fundamental duty to serve with diligence lies neglected. Where seasoned dialogue should prevail, we witness only chaos," Dhankhar said, triggering protest from the Congress and other opposition members.

A day after separate marches by opposition and ruling party MPs over the alleged insult to Ambedkar led to jostling in Parliament premises, Dhankhar asserted that at a time when seasoned dialogue should prevail, there is only chaos.

"I urge every parliamentarian, regardless of party, to examine their conscience. The citizens of our democracy – one-sixth of humanity – deserve better than this spectacle. We squander precious opportunities that could serve the greater good of our people," he said.

Before adjourning the proceedings at around 11.10 am, the chairman asked Nadda and Kharge to meet him in his chamber.