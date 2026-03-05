RS: After filing nomination papers, Sharad Pawar thanks people of Maharashtra for long innings

Pune, Mar 5 (PTI) After filing his nomination papers on Thursday for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar thanked people of Maharashtra for giving him another opportunity to serve in the Upper House of Parliament.

On the last day of filing nominations for the March 16 elections, Pawar, 85, was not present at Vidhan Bhawan owing to ill-health. His daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule filed the papers on his behalf.

In a statement on X, Pawar said, "My journey as a public representative began in 1967 and has continued uninterrupted till today. This long journey is not mine alone; it belongs to the people of Maharashtra, because it is their trust and support that made it possible for me to continue this parliamentary journey without any break." Pawar said he first got the opportunity to be elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1967 and went on to shoulder several responsibilities in public life.

"The confidence shown by the people gave me the opportunity to shoulder various responsibilities in the state, including serving as a minister, chief minister and leader of the opposition. I was also entrusted with responsibilities at the national level, serving as the defence minister and later as the Union agriculture minister for ten years," he said.

The veteran leader said the trust of the people has always been his greatest strength in performing these roles.

"Once again, the people of Maharashtra have shown great faith in me by giving me the opportunity to serve for the next six years. I am deeply grateful to the people of Maharashtra as well as to all my allied parties for this trust," Pawar said.

Asserting that the love, trust and support of the people of Maharashtra have been the true source of energy in his life, Pawar said he considered himself fortunate to have received opportunities throughout his life to work for the development and progress of Maharashtra.

In the coming years as well, he will continue to sincerely strive to live up to the expectations of the people through his service, the NCP (SP) chief said.

"At present, doctors have advised me to take rest. Therefore, as it is not possible for me to meet and interact personally, I am conveying my feelings through this statement. The love, support and trust of the people of Maharashtra will always remain a source of inspiration for me," he said.

From the Nationalist Congress Party, late Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. With this, two members of the Pawar family are set to become Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra this time. PTI SPK BNM