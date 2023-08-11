S Jaishankar, Derek O' Brien and Sushmita Dev retires from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Friday bid farewell to five members, including BJP leader Jugalsinh Lokhandwala (BJP) who will retire on August 18, and recalled their contribution to the House.

Out of the nine retiring members, four have been re-elected and the House will miss the other five members, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

Four members -- S Jaishankar of BJP and three AITC members Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Derek O' Brien and Dola Sen -- have been re-elected to the Upper House while the five retiring members are Jugalsinh Lokhandwala and Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya of the BJP, Sushmita Dev and Shanta Chhetri from the AITC and Pradip Bhattacharya from Congress.

"The five retiring members have made rich and significant contribution to the proceedings of the House during the course of their tenure. I am sure they would cherish the unique honour of their association with the House and will continue with their contribution to the nation at large," Dhankhar said. He also urged the retiring members to maintain contact with MPs with whom they have spent a major part in the House.

Asserting that there is no retirement in politics, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said they are not retiring permanently.

"Politics is not a government service but a life long service," he added.

Leader of House Piyush Goyal highlighted the contribution of Jaishankar in the House and at the global level as external affairs minister, leading to uproar in the House At this point, the Chair intervened and said, "Leader of the House has reflected on a particular member. I share your sentiment. Every member who is retiring and could have retired but continuing because of re-election have made significant contribution. Those who get as opportunity as minister have a different kind of performance and we are proud of that." "But we are equally proud of the members who did not have the occasion because their parties are not in power. The implication of LoH is not a reflection on another member," he said.

Goyal later said the Opposition should not have assumed that he will not mention about the contribution of other members.

Raising a point of order, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said it has been a tradition that the prime minister remains in the House during the farewell of retiring members, and added, "Please call him today at least and not insult the Rajya Sabha like this." Before laying the papers, Goyal congratulated Dhankhar for completing one year as vice president and chairman of the Upper House.

On this, Kharge said had he informed earlier, everyone could have spoken a few words on completion of Dhankhar's one year as vice president.