RS: BJP MP demands direct premium train between Delhi and Pune

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) BJP MP from Maharashtra, Medha Vishram Kulkarni on Friday raised the issue of the absence of a direct premium train service between Pune and Delhi in the Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour, saying it is causing inconvenience to lakhs of people who frequently travel between these two cities.

Kulkarni said that Pune is an education hub not only for Maharashtra but for the entire country, and hence it is called the "Oxford of the East".

Emphasising the need for fast trains, she said that Pune is an IT hub as well as an industrial and startup city with reputed educational institutions, research centres, automobile companies and defence manufacturing units. Besides, she added that the city is also set to become a defence corridor, attracting several related industries.

She argued that due to these activities, lakhs of people, including students, professionals, businessmen, industrialists, and government officers, frequently travel between Pune and Delhi.

Despite this, she said, the government has not started any fast premium category train service between the two cities.

“This is very unfortunate. At present, trains operating between Pune and Delhi take 20 to 30 hours, involve a lot of uncertainty, remain crowded, and have limited facilities. The absence of an alternative premium train service causes a lot of problems for people,” Kulkarni said.

According to her, trains such as the Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express and Tejas Express operate between important cities in the country, but the Delhi–Pune route is being deprived of such services. PTI JP JP MNK MNK