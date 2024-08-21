RS bypoll: Union minister Bittu files nomination as BJP candidate from Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu here on Wednesday filed his nomination as a BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Rajasthan.
The BJP leader filed the nomination paper in the office of returning officer Mahaveer Prasad Sharma.
He was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, deputy chief ministers Premchand Bairwa and Diya Kumari, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel.
Before submitting his nomination paper, Bittu, during a meeting of the BJP legislature party, expressed gratitude for his selection as the Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan.
Chief minister Sharma addressed the legislature party meeting and congratulated Bittu, who is currently serving as the Union Minister of State Railway & Food Processing Industries.
State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore was also present on the occasion.
Today is the last day for filing nominations for the by-election to one seat which fell vacant on the resignation of Congress MP K C Venugopal on his election to the Lok Sabha.
Bittu is set to get elected unopposed due to the majority of the ruling party.
The opposition Congress has decided to not field candidate for the bypoll.
However, an independent candidate, Babita Wadhwani, filed her nomination on August 17 but the nomination has no details of proposers.
The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on August 22, with August 27 set as the last date of withdrawal of candidature.
Polling, if required, will take place on September 3 from 9 am to 4 pm and counting at 5 pm.
Rajasthan has a total of 10 Rajya seats, one of which is vacant. Of the nine seats, BJP has four and Congress has five. PTI SDA RPA