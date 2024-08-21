RS bypolls: 9 BJP candidates, 2 allies file nomination on last day; all likely to go through

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Eleven NDA candidates including Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian filed their nomination papers on Wednesday for the September 3 Rajya Sabha bypolls in nine states.
The elections to 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held on September 3 and results will be announced the same day. Wednesday was the last date for filing nomination papers.
The candidates who filed their nomination Wednesday are: Kiran Choudhry (BJP, Haryana); Mamata Mohanta (BJP, Odisha), Jagannath Pradhan (Odisha, Independent- fielded by BJP as "dummy "); Mission Ranjan Das and Rameshwar Teli (Assam, BJP). Dhairyasheel Patil (Maharashtra, BJP), Nitin Patil (Maharashtra, NCP); Ravneet Singh Bittu (Rajasthan, BJP); Upendra Kushwaha (Bihar, Rashtriya Lok Morcha), Manan Kumar Mishra (Bihar, BJP); Union minister George Kurian (Madhya Pradesh, BJP) also filed their nomination papers; and Rajib Bhattacharjee (Tripura, BJP) Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi filed his nomination from Telangana on Monday.
Ten of the 12 Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant as the sitting members, including Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were elected to Lok Sabha recently.
BJP leader Kiran Choudhry, who switched over from the Congress in June filed her nomination from Haryana and is set to elected unopposed as she is the lone candidate in the fray. Some JJP rebel MLAs also extended support to her candidature as she filed her nomination on the last day.
No other party has put up their candidate for the bypoll for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana which was necessitated after Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda was elected to Lok Sabha from Rohtak. His Rajya Sabha term was to end on April 9, 2026.
In Odisha, Kudumi community leader Mamata Mohanta filed her nomination as the BJP's official candidate, while the party's Jagannath Pradhan also submitted his papers as an Independent.
Odisha BJP in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar said, "Pradhan has been fielded for safety of the party candidate. There should be no more discussions on Pradhan’s candidature," Tomar said.
Given the BJP's strong position in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, Mohanta is well-positioned to win the bypoll and secure the Rajya Sabha seat she vacated as a BJD member on July 31. She joined the BJP the following day.
In Assam, BJP candidates Mission Ranjan Das and Rameshwar Teli filed their nomination papers for the two seats which became vacant in following the recent Lok Sabha polls.
Elections to the two seats were necessitated with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Dibrugarh and Kaziranga parliamentary constituencies, respectively.
After filing of papers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that both the BJP candidates will win the Rajya Sabha seats.
In Maharashtra, the BJP's Dhairyasheel Patil and the NCP's Nitin Patil filed their nomination papers for the two vacant seats. The BJP nominated Dhairyasheel Patil for the seat vacated by Udayanraje Bhosale who won the Lok Sabha election from Satara constituency.
Nitin Patil is fielded by the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for the seat that fell vacant after Union minister Piyush Goyal's election to Lok Sabha from Mumbai North constituency.
Besides Dhairyasheel Patil, two Independents have filed nominations for the seat vacated by Bhosle and one Independent for the seat to be contested by Nitin Patil.
Given the strength of the BJP and allies in the Maharashtra Assembly, both Patils are set to win comfortably. Officials on Wednesday said the result of bypolls will be announced on August 26 as nominations of Independents will be rejected.
Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu Wednesday filed his nomination as a BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Rajasthan. He is set to get elected unopposed due to the majority of the ruling party.
The opposition Congress has decided to not field candidate for the bypoll.
However, an independent candidate, Babita Wadhwani, filed her nomination on August 17 but the nomination has no details of proposers.
Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha and Supreme Court lawyer and Manan Kumar Mishra on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the by-polls to two Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar.
The by-polls have been necessitated by the election to the Lok Sabha of sitting Rajya Sabha MPs Vivek Thakur (BJP) and Misa Bharti (RJD).
Mishra, who began his political career in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls by unsuccessfully contesting from Valmiki Nagar on a BSP ticket, switched over to the BJP five years later when he also canvassed in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Kushwaha, who heads Rashtriya Lok Morcha, asserted that as a member of the Upper House, he will press for judicial reforms and do away with the collegium system.
George Kurian, the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs, filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh. The seat became vacant following Jyotiraditya Scindia's election to the Lok Sabha.
In case of an election if the opposition also fields a candidate, Kurian, a leader from Kerala, can win comfortably given the BJP's strength in the Madhya Pradesh assembly. PTI TEAM TIR TIR TIR