RS Chairman appoints Milind Deora as chairman of Committee on subordinate legislation

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora has been appointed the chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Dhankhar also nominated AAP leader Narain Dass Gupta for chairmanship of the Committee on Petitions and M Thambidurai (AIADMK) for the Committee on Government Assurances.

BJP leader Laxmikant Bajpayee has been appointed chairman of the Committee on Papers Laid on the Table.

In the reconstituted Committee on Subordinate Legislation, the chairman nominated Golla Baburao, Sushmita Dev, Kesridevsinh Jhala, Jose K Mani, Manan Kumar Mishra, Ranjeet Ranjan, C V Shanmugam, Dinesh Sharma, Kartikeya Sharma, Neeraj Shekhar, Tiruchi Siva, Sadanand Mhalu Shet Tanavade, G K Vasan, and Sangeeta Yadav as its members.

Accordign to an RS notification, the Committee on Petitions includes Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara, Rajendra Gehlot, Jebi Mather, Ram Chander Jangra, Iranna Kadadi, Subhasish Khuntia, Rwngwra Narzary, Sandosh Kumar P, and Nabam Rebia, as its members.

Dhankhar nominated Birendra Prasad Baishya, Neeraj Dangi, Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai, R Girirajan, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Medha Vishram Kulkarni, Aditya Prasad, Darshana Singh and Lahar Singh Siroya as members of the Committee on Government Assurances.

The Committee on Papers Laid on the Table also includes Raghav Chadha, Wanweiroy Kharlukhi, Narayana Koragappa, Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik, Mahua Maji, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Rambhai Harjibhai Mokariya, Anbumani Ramadoss and K Vanlalvena as its members.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman has also nominated Khiru Mahto, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj and Subhas Chandra Bose Pilli as members of the House Committee.

Rajya Sabha member Seema Dwivedi has ceased to be a member of the House Committee from October 22, 2024, according to a Rajya Sabha secretariat notification. PTI SKC SKC VN VN