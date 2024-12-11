Dhankhar 'biggest disruptor' in House: Kharge defends no-confidence motion

New Delhi: The Congress and several Opposition parties on Wednesday accused Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of being the "biggest disruptor" in the House and alleged he was acting as a government spokesperson for his "next promotion", as they defended their move to seek the removal of the Vice President.

Advertisment

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a no-holds barred attack against the Vice President, who is the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, saying his "partisan" conduct in the House prompted them to move a notice for his ouster and that it has harmed the country's dignity. It was for the first time in Parliament's history that a move has been initiated by the Opposition to remove the Chairman through a no-confidence motion.

Addressing a press conference along with leaders of other opposition INDIA bloc parties, Kharge alleged that Dhankhar was acting like a school headmaster, often sermonising experienced Opposition leaders and preventing them from speaking in the House.

"We have no hesitation in saying that the biggest disruptor in the Rajya Sabha is the Chairman himself," he said, adding, "His loyalty is towards the ruling party, instead of the Constitution and constitutional traditions. We can see that he is acting as a government spokesperson for the sake of his next promotion." Alleging that politics has taken precedence over rules in the Upper House of Parliament, Kharge said the Chairman's conduct has been contrary to the dignity of the high post he holds.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Dhankhar, who was addressing a programme in Jaipur, said there are forces in the country and outside who are unable to digest India's progress but made no reference to the ouster move by the Opposition.

"This act of fragmenting the country, dividing the country, insulting the institutions of the country is being done in a planned manner. We must neutralise every anti-national narrative," Dhankhar said.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day without transacting any business amid uproar by the treasury and opposition benches over the no-trust notice against the House Chairman and the George Soros issue.

Advertisment

Leader of the House J P Nadda condemned the Congress for the no-confidence notice, and said it was an attempt by the opposition party to divert attention from the issue of "ties between the top Congress leadership and Soros".

Nadda further said they are trying to divert attention from the real issue by making accusations against the Chair.

"This is a design to deviate the attention of the nation from the issue of the sovereignty of the country and the threat to internal and external security and the Congress has contributed to it. They are becoming a tool in their (foreign forces') hands in supporting them and there should be a discussion on this.

Advertisment

"I also want to point out that the manner in which Congress is making allegations against the Chair is condemnable. It should be condemned by one and all," the Leader of the House said.

"They have never respected the Chair, be it inside or outside the House -- the way they have made comments against the Chair's decision and those sitting on constitutional posts," he alleged.

Defending the House Chairman, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said Dhankhar, a son of farmer, has been a protector of the dignity of the House.

Advertisment

"Opposition does not believe in democracy. It does not obey the Chair," he said. "You level baseless allegations (against the chair). You have no right to be a member of Rajya Sabha if you cannot honour and obey the Chair."

He went on to state that the treasury benches will defend any move to attack the honour and dignity of the Chair. "We will not allow this." At his news conference, Kharge said that in the 75th year of adoption of the Constitution the Opposition parties have been forced to bring the motion as the Chairman's actions in the last three years have been opposed to the dignity of his post.

He said sometimes the Chairman praises the government, calls himself 'eklavya' of the RSS, looks at the Opposition leaders as opponents and his conduct has been contrary to the dignity of the post he holds.

Advertisment

The Chairman makes comments on the Opposition leaders with a vast experience in different fields and schools them like a headmaster, he said, adding that while the Opposition leaders speak for five minutes, the Chairman himself speaks for 10 minutes.

"Politics has taken precedence over rules in the Rajya Sabha and the Chairman has indulged in partisan behaviour," he alleged.

"The Rajya Sabha Chairman's conduct in the House has harmed the country's dignity," Kharge also alleged.

Advertisment

"The notice for the Rajya Sabha chairman's removal is not about personal grievances or political battles. We are fed up with his behaviour and partiality. That is why we have given the notice for his removal," he said. "This (behaviour) is not just a breach of protocol but a betrayal of the Constitution and the people of India." Kharge was backed by other Opposition leaders, who said they have never witnessed such partisan behaviour from the Chairman.

DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said there is a blatant attack on the country's democracy in Parliament by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and added that Opposition members, including the Leader of Opposition, is not allowed to raise issues.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Nadimul Haque endorsed Kharge's views. "We are not allowed to express ourselves in the Rajya Sabha," Haque said. "This is not a fight against an individual, this is a fight to protect one of India's most important institutions -- Parliament."

Javed Ali Khan of the Samajwadi Party (SP) said the Opposition has been totally made invisible in the Rajya Sabha.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha also said the Opposition has been "invisibilised" in Parliament.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "It seems that the Chairman is not running Parliament but a circus. He eats up the time by speaking himself."

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and John Brittas of the CPI(M), Sarfaraz Ahmad of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Fouzia Khan of the NCP (SP) and TMC's Sagarika Ghose, among others, were present on the dais at the press conference.

While no leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were present, Congress's Jairam Ramesh said they had to skip the event as they had an appointment at the Election Commission.